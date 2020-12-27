HARRISBURG — State data showed that in each of our six area counties, confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by the hundreds, and by 2,502 total in just a week. New deaths over the last week rose by 44.
Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 802 since Dec. 19 in Lycoming County, 443 in Northumberland County, 311 in Union County, 302 in Columbia County, 179 in Montour County and 154 in Snyder County. Deaths over that same time period were up 18 in Lycoming County, 8 in Snyder County, 7 in Union County, 6 in Northumberland County and 4 each in Columbia and Montour counties.
The state Department of Health reported Saturday that new cases across the commonwealth rose by 7,174, bringing the statewide total since March to 605,141. The state reported 139 new deaths, bringing the statewide total since March to 14,883.
There are 5,925 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, and 1,196 of those are in intensive care units, the state reported. The statewide positivity rate for the disease is at 15.8 percent over the last week.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 4,226 cases (207 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 5,031 cases (109 deaths)
• Union County, 2,521 cases (33 deaths)
• Columbia County, 2,361 cases (61 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,592 cases (61 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,038 cases (23 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.