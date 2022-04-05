LEWISBURG — The investigation into the early morning rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer in East Buffalo Township continued into Monday afternoon.
The crash, reported after 1 a.m. Monday along southbound Route 15 near Furnace Road, was investigated by Patrolman Martez Faulkner, Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
The crash reportedly closed the roadway for several hours while the rig was righted and debris was cleaned up. There were no immediate reports of injuries, citations or other damage to surrounding property.
A department spokesperson noted that a report would most likely be issued Tuesday morning.
