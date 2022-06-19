SUNBURY — The Sunbury River Festival is inviting artists who would like to provide a participatory or learning experience to festival visitors as well as those that would like to set up vendor space to sell or showcase their creations. Applications will be accepted through Sunday, July 31.
This year’s festival will be held 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, with the theme Art Comes Alive, meant to highlight and help the growing art community in Sunbury and Greater Susquehanna Valley.
The festival will feature food and craft vendors, as well as the annual Car Cruise, VanGo! Museum on Wheels, Clyde Peelings Reptile Land exhibit and The Valleys Got Talent, for which auditions will be held on Wednesday, July 27, and Thursday, 28, with a $700 grand prize on the line.
A Chalk The Walk event, in partnership with The Sunbury Arts Council will also help bring some color to downtown. There will be special collaborations with The YMCA Art Center and local artist MARS Creates, and on Friday night there will be a Grease movie sing along and on Saturday the band Root Shock will be performing.
For more information check the event’s Facebook page Sunbury River Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.