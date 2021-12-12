Roof installation to begin at Warrior Run

TURBOTVILLE — Installation of the roof of the Warrior Run School District’s new elementary school is expected to begin this week.
According to an update posted from on the school district’s website, installation of roof drains started this past week, in preparation for the roof installation.
Block work in the gym area of the building is ongoing, with fill-in work occurring in the bathrooms.
Slabs are being poured in a second-floor area where classrooms for students in first through third grade will be located. Preparation is ongoing for the pouring of slabs in the area where classrooms for students in fourth through sixth grade will be located.
The school board in March awarded a $20.58 million contract for general construction of the project to eciConstruction of Dillsburg. In addition, the following contracts were also awarded: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, of Williamsport, $3.4 million.
In addition to construction of the new elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex, the $28.7 million project includes renovations to the high school athletic stadium.
Construction of the new school is scheduled to be completed in November 2022. Doors are expected to open to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
The former Watsontown Elementary School building was vacated by the district at the end of the 2015-2016 school year.
Since the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year, all students in kindergarten through third grade have been educated at Turbotville Elementary School, which was built in the 1930s. Students in grades four through eight have been educated at the middle school.
Separate parts of the Watsontown building are now being leased by both the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit and the Luzerne County Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.