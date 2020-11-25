EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A state directive barring on-site alcohol sales during much of what is traditionally one of the busiest nights for hospitality did not sit well with a local brew pub owner.
The order, issued Monday, was one of a series of COVID-19 mitigation efforts announced by the governor. Its reported intent was to limit the spread of the virus through larger gatherings and preempt pressure on medical facilities.
“The thing about Thanksgiving Eve is that it is one of the two or three top evenings of the year for people to come out and enjoy themselves together,” said Larry Winans of the Jackass Brewing Company. “When the governor came down with the edict and mandate (Monday), it was perplexing, confusing and troublesome to us. We are adhering to all the rules and regulations making every effort to provide a safe environment for people to gather.”
Winans said they were planning to open at 2 p.m. and stay open until 9 p.m. But beer sales will stop at 5 p.m. except for their own brews “to go.” If a customer has ordered, they must finish by 6 p.m.
“We will be open for people to come and sit and have food,” Winans said. “But when people go to a brewery to have food, they also really want a beer. Surely, there is nothing wrong with that.”
Winans hoped people would understand the position they were in, but admitted not everyone is aware of the rules and may be upset.
“Our desire is to adhere to the rules and provide a good environment,” he added. “We don’t agree with it, but we will adhere to it.”
Sales for on-premises consumption may resume on Thanksgiving Day, but the economic pain would be shared.
“This hurts every single staff member,” Winans added. “This hurts the people who are working their tails off for a weekly income.”
The modern, amply-spaced facility opened in March, five days before stay-at-home orders were issued.
“We built this facility with the idea in mind to bring the community together,” Winans said. “When we can’t bring the community together, that is obviously devastating to us.”
Winans, owner and co-founder, has brought his concerns to state representatives. He observed that brewers and the restaurant lobby have been splintered in their efforts to safely keep businesses open.
“Of course we want to be as healthy as possible,” Winans concluded. “But (today) is concerning and perplexing. If we are adhering to previous mandates and regulations, we shouldn’t have to worry about it.”
