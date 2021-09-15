Northumberland County Sentences
• Douglas Scholl, 39, of White Deer, $50 fine plus costs for terroristic threats; $50 fine plus costs for failing to comply with Pennsylvania State Police registration.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearing
• Two counts of misdemeanor simple assault, two counts of harassment and a single count of criminal mischief filed against Dante A. Taylor, 25, of Lewisburg, were dismissed.
State Police At Milton DUI/possession
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Milton man was arrested for DUI and possession after a one-vehicle crash at 9:47 p.m. Aug. 26 along Creek and Ranck roads, Hartley Township, Union County.
Wayne Brazzle was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of controlled substances after he crashed a 2003 Nissan Altima. Charges are pending toxicology tests, police noted.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old New Berlin man sustained a suspected minor injury when he crashed his 2021 Wolf Striker 12 at 7:48 p.m. Sept. 13 along Route 304, east of Derr Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said Bradley R. Sauers was traveling east when a deer entered the roadway and struck the Striker, causing it to fall onto its left side and hit a guide rail. Sauers was wearing a helmet and was transported by private vehicle to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 2:05 p.m. Sept. 11 along Black Run Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2008 Saturn Vue driven by Denise L. Reigle, 44, of Lewisburg, was traveling east when Reigle fell asleep and the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Reigle was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, police noted. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A vehicle driven by an unnamed driver became stuck at a railroad crossing at 2:45 a.m. Sept. 14 along Susquehanna Trail, north of McEwensville, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2021 Kia Forte left the roadway and became stuck on the tracks. The driver, only identified as male, will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Disorderly conduct
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 65-year-old Lewisburg man, who was not named, allegedly yelled and repeated obscenities in the presence of minors at a bus stop.
The alleged incident occurred at 7:48 a.m. Sept. 14 along WH Troup Road and Hook Lane, Buffalo Township, Union County.
State Police At Stonington DUI crash
ZERBE TOWNSHIP — An unidentified male was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a one-vehicle crash at 11:30 p.m. sept. 12 along North 10th Street, south of Pleasantview Street, Zerbe Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2002 Ford Ranger was traveling south when the vehicle went out of control in a left curve, off the roadway, slid sideways across 10th Street, off the roadway again and became stuck in a ditch. The male allegedly showed signs of impairment. The driver will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed. Further charges are pending toxicology tests, police noted.
DUI
SHAMOKIN — Troopers arrested a Coal Township man after a traffic stop at 12:33 a.m. Sept. 11 along North Shamokin Street and East Clay Street, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Shane Popewczak, 31, allegedly showed signs of impairment and was transported for a chemical test.
DUI
SHAMOKIN — A 29-year-old Shamokin man was arrested for DUI and possession after a traffic stop at 6:12 p.m. Sept. 6 along West Water and Anthracite streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
The driver was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance and allegedly found in possession. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
1-vehicle crash
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a state police vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. No injuries were noted.
The crash occurred at 6:25 a.m. Sept. 7 along Brush Valley Road, west of Miller Road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County. A 2017 Ford Taurus driven by George R. Ritchey, 41, of Montoursville, was traveling west when it struck the deer. Ritchey was belted.
Rape
NORTHUMBERLAND — Troopers are investigating an alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a 16-year-old boy.
The alleged incident was reported between January 2015 and Jan. 31 of this year in Northumberland, Northumberland County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Russell L. Lloyd, Cynthia J. Lloyd to Brenda L. Brouse, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Robert E. Williamson, Elna Williamson to Elna Williamson, property in White Deer Township quit claim, $1.
• Maggi M. Parker to Chase Hummel, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Angelo Mark Papalia to Robert Lee Lipski, Sherri Lee Lipski, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Scott A. Fisher to Craig A. Bennett, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Phares Z. Reiff Jr., Susan Z. Reiff to Phares Z. Reiff Jr., Susan Z. Reiff, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Phares Z. Reiff Jr., Susan Z. Reiff to Phares Z. Reiff Jr., Susan Z. Reiff, property in East Buffalo Township/Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ming Ta Michael Lee, Xiang Hua Wang to Manmeet Singh Ahluwalia, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Linda M. Wittes, Trisa L. Wolfe, Gary L. Wolfe, Gregory r. Klock to Stephen A. Engle, Maryellen Stank Engle, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Scott L. Eberhart, Pamela Eberhart, Eric L. Eberhart, Tammy Eberhart, Karen A. Schreck, Gerald Schreck to Logan Cooper, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Rodney Elser, Mary Jane Elser to Jason P. Leddington, Ariel M. Leddington, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• LKF Investments LLC to Kevin W. McNamara, Julie E. McNamara, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• John A. Zechman, Ruth A. Zechman to John A. Zechman, Ruth A. Zechman, Crystal L. Bollinger trustee, Susan A. Himmelreich trustee. Zechman irrevocable residential and income asset protector, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Marie A. Kleman, James P. Kleman to James P. Kleman Jr., property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Terry S. Fogelman, Lynda J. Fogelman, John C. Taylor Jr., Robin M. Taylor to Derek E. Foust, Kristen J. Foust, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Joann D. Brandiff, Joanne D. Hartman, David H. Hartman to David and Joanna Hartman irrevocable grantor trust, David Hartman irrevocable grantor trust, Joanne Hartman irrevocable grantor trust, Betty J. Miller trustee, Michael C. Badger trustee, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael D. Ketchem trustee, Steven L. Ketchem trustee, Martha Ketchem irrevocable grantor trust to Martha Ketchem irrevocable grantor trust, propertyin Kelly Township, $1.
• Nicholas P. Yoder, Rhonda C. Yoder to Nicholas P. Yoder, Rhonda C. Yoder, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jay O. Bowersox, Judy A. Bowersox to Issac E. Yoder, Lydia Anna Yoder, property in Union Independent Township, $1.
• Samuel J. Yoder, Lizzie M. Yoder to Ammon Eli, Lydia Anna Yoder, property in Union Township, $1.
• Lynn L. Shambach, Jill D. Shambach to Dennis R. Beachy, April C. Showver, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• John E. Fisher administrator, Robert D. Fisher estate to Derrick Guthrie, Jennifer Unangst, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Alexey Dyachov, Yulia Yanateva by agent, Alex Dyachov agent to Ryan c. Stauffer, Lelia Soleimani, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jonathan T. Kerr, Kelly N. Kerr to Brandon R. Fiedler, Croline V.R. Fiedler, property in East Buffalo Township, $361,000.
• Lloyd L. George Jr. member, Sara E. Kaski member, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Harold R.Keiser, Tresa A. Keiser, Tresa A. Imparato, to Harold B. Keiser, Tresa A. Keiser, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dora H. Funk to Terry E. Rager Jr., property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jean Louis Herrold, Jean L. Herrold to Cynthoia L. Snyder trustee, Brenda L. Rishel trustee, Jean L. Herrold irrevocable grantor trust, property in Hartleton, $1.
• Windsor Property Holdings LLC to Mifflinburg Original Italian Pizza partnership, property in East Buffalo Township, $600,000.
• Melvin R. Oberholtzer, Irene Z. Oberholtzer to Melvin R. Oberholtzer, Irene Z. Oberholtzer, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Melvin R. Oberholtzer, Irene Z. Oberholtzer to Joshua S. Oberholtzer, Darlene S. Oberholtzer, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Donald C. Rowe III, William R. Rowe, Barry E. Rowe, Lisa C. Mease to Five Point Camp, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Carlos A. Iudica, Maria E. Fullana Jornet to Brendon R. Nolt, Anita Jo Nolt, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Eileen D. McArdle to Cutter M. Hall, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Alvin M. Reiff, Minerva B. Reiff to Marvin S. Reiff, Norma Z. Reiff, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Larry L. Edinger to Shawn M. Milunic, Caitlyn L. Milunic, property in White Deer Tonwship, $1.
• Joseph J. Zak, Suzanne M. Zak to Justin S. Padilla, Miranda M. Smith, propertyin East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kevin G. Kelly, Miasha R. Kelly to Jeremiah M. Bennett, Kimberly A. Bennett, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Tioga Co. Realty LLC, Jessica R. Brown member, Glen Russell Brown member to Wayne Snyder, Susan Snyder, Eric Kuhn, Lori Kuhn, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Sandra L. Keister executor, Arthur J. Keister Jr. estate to Sandra L. Keister, proeprty in Kelly Township, $1.
• Troy A. Shawback, Melissa S. Shawback, Randy T. Shawback, Rodney J. Conner, Linda K. Conner, Calvin D. Walden, Julie A. Walden, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Miranda L. Ritter, Miranda L. Raup, Shawn Ritter to Miranda L. Ritter, Shawn Ritter, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
