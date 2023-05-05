LEWISBURG — Looking to prevent emergencies from happening is the premise behind two upcoming Citizen Safety Days being planned in Lewisburg.
The Citizen Safety Days will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 12 and Nov. 4, at the William Cameron Engine Company in Lewisburg.
Engine company Lt. Tracy Hurne believes “a prepared community is a safe and ready community.”
“Citizen Safety Day is a public outreach program that has its focus on free education for the public in areas of public safety and public health that may lessen the impact of an emergency situation or even prevent it from happening in the first place,” said Hurne.
Topics will include home fire extinguisher training and fire safety, seasonal safety and health messages, and American Heart Association Friends and Family CPR.
There will also be a 30-minute question and answer session at the conclusion of every training event for those who wish to learn more about the William Cameron Engine Company.
The August event will include information on dealing with heat stress and heat -related illnesses, the dangers of swimming or diving in unfamiliar waters, and campfire dangers.
In November, Thanksgiving holiday safety tips will be discussed, including the dangers associated with frying turkeys, Christmas tree safety and avoiding fires due to electrical outlet overloads, and space heaters, will also be covered.
Hurne said the program started with the company’s public education in the park, which started last year as a way to get into the Lewisburg community.
“We decided to take a little snip-it of our citizen’s fire academy and scale it down for these Saturday events,” said Hurne. “Any effort we can make to educate the public and lessen our response time is a good thing.
“I believe by taking part in the Citizens Safety Day participants will be more confident in handling an emergency situation,” he continued. “The fact that people know how to do this helps us and helps the community at large. Participants are preparing to protect their families by learning these simple skills.”
He said the program also provides an opportunity for community members to get to know firefighters.
Those planning to attend the safety days should contact the engine company at least two weeks prior to the session the plan to attend.
To register, contact Hurne 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 570-524-2291.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.