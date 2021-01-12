WILLIAMSPORT — First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation, is donating $8,000 to Pennsylvania College of Technology to assist with Penn College NOW, a dual enrollment program.
The FNB donation is being made through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program administered by the state Department of Community & Economic Development. The Penn College Foundation is approved as an Educational Improvement Organization under EITC.
The bank has provided financial support to the college since 1994.
Penn College NOW enables academically qualified high school and career technology center students to take tuition-free courses for college credit. Last year, 1,700 students earned more than 6,800 credits valued at more than $3.8 million through Penn College NOW.
