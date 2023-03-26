WILLIAMSPORT — A “Chopped” champion and a Scranton-area bakery owner, both graduates of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s hospitality program, will return to the college for its Visiting Chef Series, which culminates in a dinner to benefit scholarships.

Chefs Kristina Wisneski, sous chef for Pure Roots Provisions and a Food Network “Chopped” champion, and Alisha Howell Summa, owner and executive pastry chef of Lynn Sandy’s Bakery, will spend three days on campus, mentoring students and working alongside them to produce the elegant Visiting Chef Dinner.

