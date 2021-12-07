SUNBURY — Mostly Mutts, a no-kill animal shelter in Sunbury, is sponsoring several year-end giving opportunities. Many major fundraisers were canceled during the past two years due to the coronavirus.
Tickets are available for the annual Mutts Madness Raffle, with prizes ranging from $25 to $500. Tickets may be purchased from Mostly Mutts volunteers or by sending a $10 check for each chance, payable to Mostly Mutts, along with name, address, phone number and a self-addressed, stamped envelope, to Cindy Shamp, 949 Point Township Drive, Northumberland, PA 17857.
For more information, contact Shamp at 570-473-1029 or Mostly Mutts at mostlymuttsonline@gmail.com. The drawing will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, in Cameron Park, Market Street, Sunbury. Winners will be notified by phone.
Residents may drop off gifts for any dog or cat featured on the Mostly Mutts website, mostlymuttsonline.com, during Here Comes Santa Paws, being held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, on the porch at 134 Chestnut St., Sunbury. Volunteers will be on hand to accept gifts and social distancing practices will be followed. Masks are requested when dropping off gifts.
Donations to support the organization can be sent inside of a holiday greeting card to Diane Fletcher, treasurer, in care of Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801. Checks should be made payable to Mostly Mutts.
For more information on Mostly Mutts, visit www.mostlymuttsonline.com or call 570-988-6483.
