Police offering $10,000 reward in Edkin case

Corey Edkin

NEW COLUMBIA — A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information which leads to the 1986 disappearance of Corey James Edkin being solved, according to crimewatchpa.com.

An updated posted on the website notes that "new information has been discovered" in the case. The site states troopers believe a family member was involved in Edkin's disappearance. 

