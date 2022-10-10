NEW COLUMBIA — A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information which leads to the 1986 disappearance of Corey James Edkin being solved, according to crimewatchpa.com.
An updated posted on the website notes that "new information has been discovered" in the case. The site states troopers believe a family member was involved in Edkin's disappearance.
Edkin was initially reported to have vanished Oct. 13, 1986, from his home on Second Street, New Columbia, when he was 2 years old.
"Corey was reported to have been in bed and was abducted from the home while a female adult cohabitant of Corey’s mother was home," the website states. " Corey’s mother had left the residence for a brief period of time in the middle of the night to go to the store.
"Upon her return, she discovered Corey Edkin was missing."
Edkin was reported to have been sleeping in his mother Debbie Mowery's bed prior to his disappearance. She reported finding him missing when she returned home.
Anyone with information on the case should call the Troop F CIA Unit at 570-524-2662.
