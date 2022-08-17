SHAMOKIN DAM — Sunbury Road restrictions will be in place beginning Monday, Aug. 22, in Shamokin Dam, for a gas main replacement.
Contractor Kriger Pipeline Inc., will begin a gas main replacement project between the intersection with W&L Collision Center and Park Road. The project will continue onto Park Road to Kratzerville Road. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.
