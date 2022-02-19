LEWISBURG — Amber Gardner, now a professional photographer, began making photos early in life.
"According to my mother, I used to steal her camera as a kid," Gardner said. "I was constantly taking photos. There are videos of me always with her camera (and) always wanting to be in front of the camera."
It was an auspicious start in the art and craft of photography. But as Gardner noted, the interest really kicked in after she had children.
"With my oldest one, that is when I got my first little digital camera," Gardner said. "Before that, I shot him on film."
The arrival of son Braydon, now age 11, really got Gardner interested in acquiring backdrops, looking into special lighting and tweaking the skills of modern image making. She noted today's digital imaging permitted learning the craft by trial and error as well as economically taking far more frames than in film.
"You can take a thousand photos," Gardner said. "I still try not to do that though. I try to take maybe three of one shot and move on."
Senior photography, images of high school seniors, became Gardner's area of expertise. She has submitted work to national magazines such as Senior Muse and Senior Year where it has been published.
Gardner's work includes creative images of athletes, outdoor enthusiasts and just plain pretty pictures. The images can be as varied as the students themselves and begin with a meeting.
"Initially, I'll meet with them first and plan the session around them," Gardner said. "I'm not going to take them out into a field if their 'vibe' is a downtown, urban and edgy kind of feel."
Getting a good gauge on the person's interests was one thing, Gardner said. Whether a person is comfortable in front of a camera can be addiontal challenge.
"No one is ever comfortable in front of the camera," Gardner said. "It is a lot of talking the entire time. Asking what their plans are, what they are into now, what kind of music they are into."
Gardner noted that not all high school seniors have boundless confidence. Some need to be talked into relaxing, reassuring them that they look great and showing them results. It has all resulted in getting hooked on the craft.
"I felt a connection with the kids right away," Gardner said. "For me, I'm close in age still to the seniors and I'm still close in age to the parents and we both mesh well. In 10 years, I'm not sure me and the seniors will be on the same page. But I'm never growing up!
Gardner said the most satisfying thing to hear from a parent is that she caught the personality of their high school senior. Similarly, maternity photography often seeks to capture the love of the couple, a long gown and a "baby bump."
An artistic approach to photography can result melding of images. Gardner recalled a request from a couple with a young child which resulted in matching an image of guitars they played along with a photo of their newborn. Another image of a high school swimmer was blended with a separate water image.
Amber G Co Photography recently opened a studio at 139 Market St., Lewisburg (www.ambergcophotography.com) and decorated the walls and hallways with senior photos.
