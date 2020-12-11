DANVILLE — Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) has notified certain members of a Protected Health Information (PHI) disclosure related to a recent Annual Notice of Change mailing.
The Annual Notice of Change was mailed to all Geisinger Gold members on Sept. 25. For 2,872 members enrolled in the COPD support program, which offers extra benefits to those with certain chronic respiratory conditions, the term “COPD” was visible on the cover page of the package.
The term “COPD” was used on this mailing to ensure that if a member later requested a copy of the Evidence of Coverage (EOC), they would be sent the correct document. The mailing did not contain any other information specific to medical history, financial or payment information, or any other identifying information except for name and address.
A member reported the error to Geisinger on Oct. 12. Geisinger Gold took immediate steps to remove the use of “COPD” in this context for future mailings.
“Although we have no reason to believe the information that was disclosed could be used to harm our members, we encourage our members to carefully review the medical bills and explanations of benefits statements they receive. We are reviewing all future health plan mailings and diligently working to improve our processes to avoid errors like this in the future,” said Geisinger Chief Privacy Officer Jonathan Friesen. “We sincerely apologize for this incident and regret any inconvenience that this error may have caused our members.”
Affected members with questions or concerns can contact Geisinger Gold customer care at 800-498-9731 (TDD 711) and reference privacy case number 5116. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily through Wednesday, March 31.
