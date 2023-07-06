MILTON — A portion of North Front Street — between First and Second streets — in Milton was closed Thursday afternoon due to downed utility lines.
A truck detour using Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail), Interstate 180 eastbound, Route 147 southbound to Route 254 westbound is in place. Passenger cars may detour using Milton streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.