LEWISBURG — A Union County jury deliberated into the night Tuesday and returned with mixed results.
The panel of seven men and five women was hung on two counts of criminal attempt of criminal homicide, one count of felony aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure filed against Julio A. Gonzalez.
Charges stemmed from an incident reported on the evening of June 1, 2020, in the 1700 block of West Market Street, East Buffalo Township, Union County. Two men were injured by gunfire from a passing vehicle while standing on a porch.
D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney, noted the jury could not agree the defendant was the shooter. The jury was charged and began deliberations late in the afternoon.
Gonzalez was acquitted on six counts of felony aggravated assault filed because there were six people indoors at the house where the shots were reported.
Prosecutors have the option of filing charges again after a jury is hung as a defendant was neither convicted nor acquitted.
Earlier in the day, Trooper Stanley J. Majocka, a latent print examiner, returned to the witness stand after the first day of the trial. On cross examination, Majocka noted that errors could be made in the process of identifying fingerprints.
Judge Lori R. Hackenberg admonished several men and women for entering the courtroom wearing T-shirts printed with words of solidarity for the defendant.
The attendees, apparently cousins of Gonzalez from Sunbury, were asked to leave and not wear “Free Julio” T-shirts if they returned.
