LEWISBURG — A handful of employees of Heritage Springs Memory Care did not complete required trainings, according to a license inspection summary report issued June 13 by the Department of Human Services Bureau of Human Service Licensing.
Two teenagers — Madison Cox, 18, of Montgomery, and an unidentified 17-year-old boy — were recently charged with multiple abuse of care counts after allegedly taking inappropriate photos and videos of residents.
It is not specified in the June report if any of the noted violations are in any way connected to the charges brought against the teenagers. Their alleged violations occurred between Dec. 13 and April 18.
The June report notes that the inspections occurred April 12 and April 13.
According to the report, three employees received six, four and seven respective hours of training related to their jobs in 2022.
"Heritage Springs uses the CARES program for 10 hours of dementia training," the reported stated. "This was done every two years because the certificate was valid for two years. The inspector pointed out that this has to be done yearly or 10 additional hours from another source needs to be done each year."
In a separate violation, it was noted that two staff members did not complete six required hours of dementia training in 2022.
In addition, the following staff training violations were noted: One staff member was not trained in infection control and safe management techniques; one staff member was not trained to care for residents with dementia and cognitive impairment; one staff member was not trained in safe management techniques; one staff member was not trained in personal care service needs; two staff members were not trained in emergency preparedness, residents rights, and falls and accident prevention; and two staff members were not trained in emergency preparedness and resident rights.
The report noted that the facility was tasked with developing a plan for the staff to complete the various trainings in a timely manner, and to make sure trainings are completed as required in the future.
Other violations noted in the report include: An improper signature on a resident's contract; a medication form not properly attached to a resident's chart; improper admission designations for two residents; and the color of one resident's eyes not being noted in their chart.
