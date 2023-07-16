LEWISBURG — A handful of employees of Heritage Springs Memory Care did not complete required trainings, according to a license inspection summary report issued June 13 by the Department of Human Services Bureau of Human Service Licensing.

Two teenagers — Madison Cox, 18, of Montgomery, and an unidentified 17-year-old boy — were recently charged with multiple abuse of care counts after allegedly taking inappropriate photos and videos of residents.

