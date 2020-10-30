A pulse on county presidential election results

NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland County native has been sorting through presidential election results, analyzing trends and compiling information for her academic endeavors.
Kim Neitz grew up in Northumberland and graduated from Shikellamy High School. She now lives in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, and is a PhD candidate in American Studies through Penn State University.
As part of the process of earning her doctoral degree, Neitz is conducting research on presidential electoral history and voters in Northumberland County.
Neitz currently works as an associate dean of humanities for an online career college based in Salt Lake City, Utah. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Temple University, a bachelor’s degree in education from Bloomsburg University, and a master’s degree in American Studies from Penn State.
“When I decided to go back to earn my master’s degree, I was a full-time teacher, I was a middle school teacher,” Neitz explained. “My first class was taught by an adjunct professor at Penn State Harrisburg who was also a state historian... He really encouraged me to dig into the history of the county and find out more about it.”
She researched various aspects of county history, and eventually decided to focus her efforts on studying the 1980 presidential election between Republican Ronald Reagan and Democrat Jimmy Carter.
“It was fascinating,” Neitz said. “I ended up finding that there was a whole lot more to Northumberland County politics, not just in 1980 but in general, than I had ever imagined. There was a divide between the river towns and the coal towns. The regionalism itself was fascinating.”
Neitz found that residents in each portion of the county thought other parts of the county had advantages over the other.
“What I thought I’d find, I didn’t find,” she said. “I think I found one Reagan Democrat... that was shocking.
“What I found instead were a lot of people who voted for one candidate they thought would be better at being president,” Neitz continued. “I found a lot of Republicans who voted for Carter because he was a good Christian, they thought... I found a lot of Democrats who stuck with their party and voted for Carter out of loyalty.”
She was not surprised that Reagan carried Northumberland County.
Since completing her master’s thesis in 2008 on the 1980 election, Neitz has analyzed presidential election results in the county dating back to 1980. She plans on incorporating those results into a project she is now working on as part of the process of earning her doctoral degree.
“Party affiliation has sort of ebbed and flowed in the county, in terms of presidential elections,” Neitz said. “You find, sometimes, a non-surprising result. In other times, you find a surprising result.”
Through her research, Neitz found some of the counties “most Democratic-leaning precincts” favored Richard Nixon, a Republican.
“They loved Nixon,” she said. “That still is fascinating. You have voters who vote Democratic all the time. Then they find a (Republican) candidate they like and they change their mind.”
As part of her current project, Neitz would like Northumberland County residents who are registered to vote to fill out a survey https://sites.psu.edu/vovo/.
The survey asks questions related to voting habits, such as how often they vote.
“The survey is completely anonymous,” Neitz said. “At the end, the last question in the survey asks if they want to tell me more about their own perceptions about presidential politics.”
If the person taking the survey answers yes, they will be directed to another site where they can securely enter information so Neitz can contact them for a personal interview.
“I’m hoping to sit down and talk to people... tell me about your perception about presidential candidates, and who did you like best over the years,” she said. “I’m trying to get a sense if people think this (election) year is different or not.”
Those who wish to take the survey must do so by Election Day.
“I do plan to do interviews at least through November,” Neitz said.
The information Neitz gathers through her research will be compiled into her doctoral dissertation proposal.
“If all goes according to plan, I can apply to have this be my dissertation,” she said, adding that she would also like to release a book based on her research.
