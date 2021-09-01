WILLIAMSPORT — It is possible that a variant of COVID-19 develops which could render current vaccines less effective.
Dr. Rutul Dalal, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) in North Central Pa., infectious diseases, explained the COVID-19 virus was just like other viruses. In other words, it was looking for any means possible to survive and thrive.
“In order to do this, viruses will often mutate to adapt,” he said. “That is what we continue to see happen with all the variants of COVID-19, not just Delta.
“We’re seeing these mutations or variants because the virus is still able to find hosts and its doing it’s best to adapt to survive in those host populations,” Dalal continued. “This is why we’re seeing Delta have such hard effects in the unvaccinated populations which includes children.”
Dalal maintained the best defense against more variants is to get more people vaccinated, if they are eligible, and observing safety measures for the protection of vulnerable populations.
The measures, often-repeated in the last 18 months, included facial covering, frequent hand-washing and keeping a safe distance. Dalal also stressed encouraging other people who are able to be vaccinated to do so.
Dalal added the recent coronavirus surge in the southern states illustrated, through comparison with more-vaccinated states, how effective the vaccine is. He noted “herd immunity,” or immunity spread wide enough to blunt the spread of coronavirus, was an unrealistic goal without the use of vaccinations.
“We’ve been blessed enough to have the rapid development of three safe and effective vaccinations and we’ve seen how much they helped curb the spread since rolling them out earlier this year,” Dalal added. “Vaccination is a cornerstone to blunting the impact of the pandemic on our communities.”
Dalal concluded it would take “discipline and persistence to thwart” the continued evolution of COVID-19’s evolution. Additional information on vaccine availability can be found at vaccine.UPMC.com.
