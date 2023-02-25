DANVILLE — In the pantheon of Hollywood tough guys, it is difficult to find anyone tougher than Bruce Willis. Over the last few decades, he has — on the big screen — saved the world from both global terrorist plots and Texas-sized asteroids.
Of course, peel back that tough exterior and you’ll find an actor with a filmography whose leading roles include everyone from the heartthrob to the comedian.
“I grew up with Bruce Willis. I loved Moonlighting when I was young and I followed his career. Even though I’ve never met him, he’s been part of my life,” said Dr. Glen R. Finney, the director of the Memory and Cognition Program at Geisinger.
This past week, Willis’ family announced his previous diagnosis of aphasia — which he’d received in 2022 — had progressed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD).
“I would take that to mean he has either progressive nonfluent aphasia or semantic dementia, which are subtypes of frontotemporal lobar degeneration, which is sometimes used interchangeably with frontotemporal dementia,” said Finney.
Frontotemporal dementia is technically an umbrella term that encompasses a group of brain disorders that can cause a decline in behavior and/or language. According to the Mayo Clinic, frontotemporal dementia is the cause of about 10% to 20% of dementia cases, and most often begins between the ages of 45 and 65.
It is unclear how many people in the U.S. are affected by frontotemporal dementia, as The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration estimates that between 50,000 and 60,000 Americans are impacted by the condition, while The University of California San Francisco Memory and Aging Center puts the number closer to 250,000.
According to Finney, the condition is likely under diagnosed, if only because conditions like FTD can present symptoms that are similar to other neurodegenerative or psychiatric disorders.
“It takes a lot of investigation to really understand what’s going on, especially for neurodegenerative conditions. It’s usually not just a blood test or a brain scan that tells you the whole story,” said Finney. “I think it is challenging to get precise diagnoses, which is very important for us to understand how many people are getting it or finding treatments for it.”
The Memory and Cognition Program at Geisinger is composed of a multidisciplinary team of various specialities and subspecialties designed to produce as precise a diagnosis as possible and, in turn, deliver the best advice for care. However, primary care physicians also play an important role in identifying neurodegenerative disorders.
“Primary care is so critical in this process because there aren’t enough memory centers to be seeing everyone regularly. They are our frontlines for raising awareness around brain health and prevention and detection of some diseases,” said Finney.
There are no known medications that can treat, slow, or halt the progression of FTD. However, there are a variety of clinical trials, searchable on the clinicaltrials.gov website, that are actively recruiting participants to help further research this family of neurodegenerative conditions.
“We need a ton more research around these conditions. We’re still learning what causes them. Quite frankly, the only thing we can offer folks with that right now are things like cognitive rehabilitation and supportive care,” said Finney. “So we have a lot of work to do in that field to better understand and better help people fighting frontotemporal lobar degeneration.”
Even if there are a lot of unknowns in the field of frontotemporal dementia research, knowing that the disease even exists is the first step to understanding more about it.
“I am so appreciative of Bruce Willis and his family sharing what they’re going through because it brings attention to these problems. It sort of puts a human face to what these diseases are. It raises the visibility. It raises awareness. I think it also helps to remove some of the stigma,” said Finney. “When people bravely come out to share their stories, it helps to make it more acceptable for the rest of us to do so.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
