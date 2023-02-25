Dr. Glen R. Finney

Dr. Glen R. Finney 

 PROVIDED BY GEISINGER

DANVILLE — In the pantheon of Hollywood tough guys, it is difficult to find anyone tougher than Bruce Willis. Over the last few decades, he has — on the big screen — saved the world from both global terrorist plots and Texas-sized asteroids.

Of course, peel back that tough exterior and you’ll find an actor with a filmography whose leading roles include everyone from the heartthrob to the comedian.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.