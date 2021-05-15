A spotted lanternfly is a beautiful planthopper that already wreaks havoc with our fruit industry within the quarantine zone of 34 counties in southeastern, southcentral, northeastern, and western Pennsylvania. This year Montour County has been added to the quarantine list that already included Columbia, Northumberland, Luzerne, and Schuylkill counties. In addition to Pennsylvania, now Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia have populations of this pest. We must monitor our properties. It is crucial that we not transport the spotted lanternfly as egg masses, nymphs, or adults.
The native range of Lycorma delicatula includes parts of Asia. This insect’s eggs were accidentally introduced into Berks County in 2012. The adult planthopper is about an inch long with black speckled gray wings held over its back like a tent. Its underwings have bright red and black patches. The adults not only hop well, but also easily fly from plant to plant. Usually, the putty-colored egg masses that were laid in late September hatch in early to mid-May. As the nymphs feed on plant stems, they grow and molt. Each stage is a little larger and so is its piercing-sucking mouth part. There are four stages to the non-flying nymphs, which can both crawl and hop. The first three stages are black with white dots. The fourth instar is a beautiful red and black insect with white speckles. As the insect grows, it feeds on larger stems and branches. As an adult, it easily pierces bark on tree trunks to feed on the sugary sap in phloem. Unlike the brown marmorated stink bug, a spotted lanternfly does not feed on the fruits of plants.
When a spotted lanternfly leaves a feeding site, the wound may weep. Like other phloem feeders, a good amount of the sugary liquid is excreted as a waste product. This makes a mess for residents, but it also attracts yellow jackets and sometimes bees. As the waste falls onto plant leaves, bacteria and fungi grow “sooty mold” which prevents the plant from photosynthesizing well. The spotted lanternfly is a triple threat: it feeds on plant sap, plant sap oozes from the wounds, and leaves cannot make more food easily.
We know the lanternfly feeds on over 70 plant species. Favorites include fruit trees, grapes, hops, black walnut, and the tree of heaven, Ailanthus altissima. The tree of heaven was introduced from Asia as a shade tree. In the early 1800s, no one knew how difficult it would be to manage. Tree of Heaven readily spreads by both suckering and seeds. Unfortunately, common herbicides do not control it easily.
Researchers are developing methods to manage the lanternfly. We’ve learned that a tiny parasitic wasp introduced to manage the gypsy moth also manages this bug. We’re testing a native fungus that impacts the spotted lanternflies. We know the lanternfly prefers the tree of heaven as a primary host plant, but feeding on tree of heaven is not essential. Research has shown that the pyrethroid insecticides, which manage the brown marmorated stink bug, are not the most effective choice for managing the spotted lanternfly.
You must personally limit the spread of spotted lanternfly. Make sure items around your home are pest-free before moving them. You should also check your vehicle for lanternflies before you leave a quarantined area.
For more information, put “spotted lanternfly Penn State” into your favorite search engine. If you see any stage of spotted lanternfly outside of the quarantined counties, report the location online at https://extension.psu.edu/have-you-seen-a-spotted-lanternfly or telephone the SLF Hotline at 888-4BAD-FLY.
