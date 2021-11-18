LEWISBURG — Performance art and crafting will meet and entertain during the upcoming weekend.
A presentation called “Song Quilts,” with music and quilts by Eliza Hardy Jones, will start at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at St. John’s United Church of Christ (UCC), 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. Register at www.lewisburgartscouncil.com/quilt or by calling 570-238-7572.
There is no charge for the event, sponsored by the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of the Susquehanna Valley and the Lewisburg Arts Council, but registration is required.
Jones, a professional musician and textile artist, said the project allows her to combine her love of folk music and equal devotion to handwork and traditional women’s work. She said the amalgam of traditional music and craft can help make sense of where the culture is now.
Musically and craft-wise, Jones drew both from domestic Appalachian tradition of the American south and that of the Russian Arctic. She found similarities in the political cultures of the traditions as well as how people think of preserving those traditions.
“I did a residency in the Russian Arctic,” Jones said. “I was able to speak with an interview a lot of women. I am from the (United States) and was also able to meet and interview women from Alabama, Virginia and Nebraska.”
Jones said the “discovery” of folk music traditions in the United States and Russia follow similar paths.
“In the early 20th Century, the Library of Congress sent out ethno-musicologists into Appalachia,” Jones said. “(Alan Lomax) went out making recordings and finding this incredible American tradition which was was a mixture of both African and European traditions.
“In Russia at basically the exact same time you have the Soviet state coming in and saying ‘We are a Soviet people, and what is it that makes Russian special and unique?” she added. “They sent out their own ethno-musicologist into the rural areas of Russia at basically the same time.”
Most interesting, Jones observed, was the way Russian folk music sometimes sounds like American folk music. However, different use of pitch and phrasing make it truly worth hearing and studying. Jones noted a Russian folk choir formed about 100 years ago has helped preserve their Arctic music tradition.
Co-host Judy Peeler, of the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of the Susquehanna Valley, said the show would be a “window into (Jones’) understanding of a relationship between sound and patches of fabric.”
“Bury Me Beneath the Willow,” a title for a Jones quilt, evokes an American folk song title. “Katyusha” is much more Russian.
