MILTON — A popular Lenten series, which took a two-year hiatus from being held in person, returns this year as the Milton Minsterium will host Soup and the Word.
The series will be held at noon Wednesdays, March 9 through April 13, at the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St.
The 2020 edition of the series was halted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"That was very difficult," said Jilline Bond, the president of the Milton Ministerium who is also on the pastoral staff at Revival Tabernacle.
"The Milton Ministerium loves working together for this ministry and our community," she continued. "This is one of the events we do every year that brings a lot of us together, from different pastors and ministries, to bless our seniors, primarily, during this Lent season."
She vividly remembers the day in 2020 in which she and the Rev. Dr. Steve Shirk, now retired as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, announced the series would be stopped for the season.
Bond said the decision was made about one week prior to most other activities in the area being called off due to the pandemic.
"I felt like (the decision) was led by God," she said. "(Shirk) and I made the decision that day. We felt led we wanted to keep our seniors safe. We did not know what was coming. God directed us and we were able to keep the senior safe."
Last year, Bond said the ministerium offered a virtual version of the series.
"Different pastors went online at our Milton Ministerium Facebook page and did a devotion," she said. "We were grateful to be able to give the devotion time, online.
"It was not the same," Bond continued. "When you come together, in the fellowship and unity that happens, it's really what drives all of us to be part of (the series)."
Typically, she said more than 100 community members attend Soup and the Word each week.
"We sing together, we receive a meal together, we hear the word of God together, we leave encouraged," Bond said. "There were many people disappointed we had to delay in-person soup."
Those involved with the Milton Ministerium put much thought into bringing the series back this year.
"We really felt, as a group of pastors, that a lot of churches are open and in session weekly," Bond said. "Most of our community has begun to want some type of normalcy back in their daily lives. We believe the spiritual part of that, coming together for different spiritual things, is important.
"That's what helped guide us. This is a time for us to start being together again."
Bond said excitement abounds surrounding this year's series.
"In trying to contact different churches to take a week to minister to Soup and the Word, I had more churches available than I had slots for this year," she said. "I can't remember the last time that really happened. I want to thank the churches in our area, and the pastors, who are willing to minister to the community."
The theme for the series will be "Worth the struggle."
"It's so beautiful how every pastor comes together during this time of Lent, every message builds upon each other, without (the pastors) actually having a conversation about what they're going to say (when they present)," Bond said. "It's how the holy spirit blends us all together to give a message of hope. It's a powerful thing."
She noted that pastors from various denominations involved with the ministerium are dedicated to joining together to minister to the community.
"They are helping to unify our community for the cause of Jesus Christ," Bond said. "We are coming together to bring something good to our community... I love the unity that the Milton Ministerium has."
The Soup and the Word schedule of speakers, and churches which will provide the soup, includes: March 9, Pastor Doug Diven, New Hope Church; March 16, Lts. Jared and Kirsten Starnes, Milton Salvation Army; May 23, Jamie Dries, First Baptist Church of Milton; May 30, Meadowbrook Christian School; April 6, Father John Hoke, St. Joseph Catholic Church; April 13, Pastor Tim Darling, Community Mennonite Fellowship.
In addition to Soup and the Word, the Milton Ministerium is planning other upcoming events.
A spring night of worship will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at the First Baptist Church of Milton, 316 Golf Course Road.
The Milton Area High School's baccalaureate service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown.
In addition, Bond noted that any Milton-area pastor who is not already involved with the Milton Ministerium is welcome to become part of the group. The next ministerium meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
