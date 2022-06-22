LANCASTER – Following five decades of bringing stories from the Bible to life on stage in two locations for more than 30 million people, Sight & Sound has announced the newest expansion to its ministry, Sight & Sound Films.
Known for creating family friendly entertainment experiences, Sight & Sound is taking its craft from the big stage to the big screen. With a long-standing team of writers, actors, engineers, builders and even animal trainers, the addition of film production is the next step in reaching the world with inspirational, true stories.
“This multi-generational, family run ministry began as a traveling multimedia show, so in many ways, making motion pictures feels like we’re returning to our roots,” said Josh Enck, president and chief story officer. “Not only are we excited to be expanding into this new medium, we are thrilled to be venturing into new stories from the pages of the past that are waiting to be told.”
Sight & Sound Films will focus on true stories of historical figures who made a significant impact on history because of their faith.
“We’re humbled that God has given us this opportunity to expand our passion for sharing stories of faith beyond the stage,” said Matt Neff, chief executive officer . “We want these films to ring out above the noise of culture and bring hope, truth and inspiration to the silver screen.”
Sight & Sound Films’ first feature cinema, “I Heard the Bells,” will be released in December. The film will share the true story behind the famous Christmas carol and the life of its author, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.