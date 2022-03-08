Waldman announces Congressional candidacy

WILLIAMSPORT — Democrat Amanda Waldman has announced her candidacy for U.S. Congress in the 9th District of Pennsylvania.
The newly redrawn 12-county area includes Lycoming, Bradford, Susquehanna, Sullivan, Wyoming, western Luzerne, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Lebanon, and Northern Berks counties.
Born and raised on her family’s farm in Lycoming County, Waldman is a single mother.
Waldman’s policy priorities include protecting small farms, fully funded public education, a living wage to fuel a better economy, affordable and accessible healthcare including ensuring veterans’ healthcare, and demanding better for rural communities.
Waldman holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Bloomsburg University.
She lost a race for the 84th Pennsylvania Legislative District seat to Joe Hamm in 2020.
