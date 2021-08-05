MILTON – Since its inception more than 20 years ago, the Milton Area School District’s Caring Fund has collected $134,338 which has been used for a variety of student needs.
The fund got a $250 boost recently with a donation from the Milton Rotary Club.
Elizabeth Anderson of the school district has been the facilitator of the fund since its inception. She is a counselor at the James Baugher Elementary School.
The fund, Anderson told the Rotarians, was formed after Sept. 11, 2001.
Two families approached the school district about various student needs. With the blessing of then-Superintendent Joe Kowalski the idea was solidified into writing with the board approving it in February 2002.
The fund is used for many different student needs, but primarily for eyeglasses or for stronger frames than what medical assistance pays for.
The fund has been supported by local eye doctors as well as Walmart and Eyeland as well as Dr. Dave Fetterman before he retired.
A breakdown of funds expended is 25 percent for glasses; 23 percent for clothing , 15 percent for food and the balance for miscellaneous items.
The fund also helps with food as many times it is four or five weeks before a family can apply and get assistance. Besides local food banks, this fund has helped with additional food needs.
In addition, the fund helps with medical care for those who have no insurance by working with local doctors and helping to pay for medications, as well as helping apply for medical assistance.
The fund is also used to help with summer camps for STEM programs for girls and summer schools as well as helping pay for yearbooks for graduating seniors whose families can’t afford the book. The fund also helps pay registration fees for sports.
