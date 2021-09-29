WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters, in association with the City of Williamsport, will h old Boomer’s Drive-Thru Trick or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in the Muncy Bank Ballpark parking lot, Williamsport.
The event will be hosted by Boomer, the Cutters mascot, and give children age 14 and under in costume, the opportunity for a fun, safe trick or treating experience.
More th an a dozen other exhibitors, including some of Boomer’s mascot buddies, are scheduled to participate.
All participants will be required to stay inside their vehicle as they receive treats from the Williamsport Crosscutters and other area businesses. Those attending the event are asked enter the parking lot via the West Fourth Street entrance only. All vehicles will exit at the back of the stadium on Blaine Street.
Any local businesses who would like to be part of this event, at no charge, can contact the Cutters at 570-326-3389.
