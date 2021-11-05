MONTGOMERY — A Brunswick, N.J. man was jailed in Lycoming County as he faces a litany of felony burglary and fleeing counts following a pursuit through two counties last weekend.
State Police at Montoursville reported Alan Seijas, 31, has been charged with felony burglary, felony receiving stolen property, felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer, felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person (two counts) following the alleged incident which began around 1:07 a.m. Oct. 30 along Log run Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Police responded to 1675 Log Run Road for a reported burglary and learned a vehicle had fled the scene. Old Lycoming Township police located a vehicle matching a description and after running the vehicle registration learned the vehicle was stolen, according to state police. When police attempted a stop, the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued.
State police from Montoursville and Milton joined the pursuit as the vehicle continued onto I-80 westbound into Union County. Montgomery police deployed spike strips and police maneuvers were used multiple times until the vehicle was stopped, according to state police.
Seijas was then taken into custody without incident and multiple stolen items were recovered from the vehicle, police noted.
The investigation continues. Siejas was jailed in Lycoming County Prison after he was unable to post bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.
