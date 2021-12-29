BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children's Museum will be holding a "Free Day of Play" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, thanks to Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce sponsorship.
The day is part of the "Sponsor a Day of Play" program at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. The program was started in an effort to remain accessible to all area families. To accomplish this, the museum is partnering with area businesses to go admission-free once a month.
The Bloomsburg Children's Museum is a 501(C)3 nonprofit. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
To sponsor a tax-deductible day of play, visit https:/bit.ly/BCM-sponsor or contact the museum at 570-389-9206.
For more information, visit www.the-childrens-museum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.