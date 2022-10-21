BLOOMSBURG — Road work will continue on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships, Columbia County.
Beginning Sunday, Oct. 23, the contractor will be sawing and sealing the bituminous pavement and applying pavement markings in both lanes and the shoulder areas of the eastbound lanes, between mile markers 236 and 241.
In westbound lanes, the contractor will be sawing and sealing the bituminous pavement and applying pavement markings in both lanes and the shoulder areas between mile markers 236 and 241. The contractor will also be performing pavement repairs between mile marker 232 and 236.
Motorists can expect alternating lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., while the work is performed.
There will be a lane closures on Route 11, in both directions under the Interstate 80 structure in South Centre Township, while the contractor works on the overhead structure. Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for detour signing and road closures and allow for additional commute time for the detour routes.
