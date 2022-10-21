BLOOMSBURG — Road work will continue on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships, Columbia County.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 23, the contractor will be sawing and sealing the bituminous pavement and applying pavement markings in both lanes and the shoulder areas of the eastbound lanes, between mile markers 236 and 241.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.