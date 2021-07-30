LEWISBURG — Ground is about to be broken for a butterfly garden in memory of a community contributor who loved butterflies and the outdoors.
The next step toward making the “Tom Szulanczyk Memorial Butterfly Garden” a reality will be a groundbreaking at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park. The 40- by 40-foot garden will be placed in an area near Limestone Run south of the basketball courts.
John Rowe, Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) interim executive director, recalled that Szulanczyk was a faithful supporter of BVRA. He noted that Szulanczyk’s son Ben raised about $5,300 for the project to remember his dad and his love for the outdoors and raising butterflies.
“It will consist of three main parts,” Rowe said. “They are symbolic of phases of a butterfly’s life. Larvae, metamorphosis and adult.”
There will be sign at the entrance with a map of each area and a list of plants in the garden. Other information for viewers will include description of the butterfly life cycle, pollinator conservation and similar topics.
The design was created by Ben Szulanczyk, who noted plants must remain the same from year to year to ensure continued certification by the National Wildlife Foundation and the North American Butterfly Association.
A small “free library” at the garden entrance will also offer butterfly books to readwhile in the garden or take home orto leave a book.
James Poust, BVRA maintenance, said construction would be quick, perhaps largely completed in a few days.
“With a memorial, you want it to be right,” Poust said. “You want to do the best you can. Obviously, it is commemorating a life. You want it to be the best it can possibly be.”
A “Friends of the Tom Szulanczyk Memorial Butterfly Garden” fund will also be established for future donations so that the garden can be sustained.
Szulanczyk, 65, died in April and was remembered for leading the North Central Chapter of the American Red Cross and serving as executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Lycoming County.
His work with the nonprofits followed a career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
