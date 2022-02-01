LEWISBURG — The Chocolate Tour to benefit the Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC) is returning in a modified form this year.
The official hours for the tour will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 with pickup of boxed chocolate samples at Meixell-Diehl Insurance, 433 Market St., or The Cookie Dude, 335 Market St., Lewisburg. Registration for the tour, concurrent with the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival, will be via www.donaldheiter.org.
Ticket buyers will be able to choose when and where they choose to pick up a box of chocolates tied up with a ribbon.
“You can wander through downtown, shop at your will and check out the Ice Festival and all the activities and nibble out of your box at leisure,” Tufo said. “That way we are hopefully supporting the stores and anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable with the crowds.”
Tufo added Purity Candy, The Cookie Dude and some national suppliers have provided the chocolates. A Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) shopping pass will be included.
Tufo added that a return to an in-person fundraising auction and gala this year would still have required exclusion of too many people.
After consulting with health authorities, the DHCC opted for an Un-Gala with curbside meal deliveries from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. There are five gourmet pizza kits available with add-ons.
There will also be an online auction to benefit the DHCC starting Thursday, Feb. 3 to Saturday, Feb. 5. Tufo said the auction would include cooking courses, getaways to cottages on lakes and other items with community safety in mind.
Rather than a traditional “Raise the Paddle” feature, participants will be able to raise a “virtual paddle” as the fundraising goal of $35,000 is approached.
Information and registration for the auction and Un-Gala will also be at www.donaldheiter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.