MILTON — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA will be giving away five-day bundles of lunch packets from 1 to 2 and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays from the garage door on the Elm Streets side of the YMCA branch of Milton.
The lunches will be available through Aug. 17 for children 18 and under. The meals will be distributed to all age-eligible children and will follow the USDA non-discrimination policy.
