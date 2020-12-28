Murder victim's cell phone tracked to Milton area

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The cell phone belonging to a Bloomsburg woman was tracked to the Milton area prior to her murder, according to investigators.
Harold David Haulman III, a 42-year-old transient, was charged Sunday, Dec. 27, in Luzerne County in the murder of 26-year-old Erica Gene Shultz.
Haulman has been charged with felony counts of criminal homicide and kidnapping, and a misdemeanor charge of abuse of a corpse.
The charges were filed by Det. Shawn M. Williams, of the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office, and Pennsylvania State Police Tpr. Brian Noll before District Judge Brian Tupper of Trucksville.
According to an affidavit filed by the investigators in Tupper's office, officers with the the Bloomsburg Police Department were contacted at 5:14 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, by Emily Corbin.
Corbin reported that her autistic sister Shultz did not show up for work Sunday, Dec. 6, at Weis Markets in Bloomsburg. In addition, Shultz's medication and emotional support cat were found at her apartment.
On Monday, Dec. 7, Bloomsburg police interviewed Ted Zettles, a friend of Shultz who said she asked him to install a tracking application on her cell phone.
According to court documents, Zettles told police Shultz had been exchanging text messages with a man named Dave who wanted her to pack everything and move away with him.
After receiving no response to a text message he sent to Shultz on Friday, Dec. 4, the affidavit said Zettles checked the tracker application. The phone registered as being on Interstate 80 westbound, near mile marker 219.
Zettles contacted Pennsylvania State Police at Milton to search the area for Shultz. However, she was not located.
According to court papers, the Bloomsburg Police Department worked with Verizon Wireless to track Shultz's phone to 822 North Mill Road, Milton.
"This was the location of a cell phone tower," the affidavit said. "Verizon Wireless indicated that the cell phone was approximately .73 miles northwest of that address."
However, the phone was last reported as being active at 11:19 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
Pennsylvania State Police at Milton went door-to-door in the area, speaking with residents in reference to Shultz, the affidavit said.
"None of the individuals spoken to reported knowing Shultz or seeing anything suspicious in the area during the time of this incident," the affidavit said.
Through the course of the investigation, the affidavit said Shultz was found to have exchanged messages with a phone number registered to Haulman. The two had met online.
Phones belonging to both Shultz and Haulman were found by investigators to be at the same location in Bloomsburg on Friday, Dec. 4.
"These mobile devices stayed together as they traveled east on Interstate 80," the affidavit said. "The handsets stayed together as they then traveled west on Interstate 80 connecting to towers until they reached the area of Milton. Shultz's cell phone was then no longer connected to any towers."
Haulman was subsequently tracked to Battle Creek, Mich., where investigators said he failed to appear for a Thursday, Dec. 24, interview with FBI agents involved in the investigation.
The FBI used a GPS tracking device it had placed on Haulman's vehicle to locate him at 10:10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25, in Duncannon.
On Saturday, Dec. 26, investigators said Haulman sent a text message to his wife Anne Haulman expressing regret "for their failing marriage."
"The text message includes: 'But I have some good news, you no longer have to fear me for any reason, I have made a decision that is best for everyone,'" the affidavit said.
Special Agent Nathan Sloan, of the Norfolk Southern Railway Police, made contact with Haulman at 11:35 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, as he was walking along railroad tracks in Duncannon.
After being approached by Sloan, the affidavit said Haulman pulled out a box cutter and slashed his own arm, stating "I need to die for my sins."
Haulman was taken into custody, treated for his injuries and subsequently questioned by Williams, Noll and FBI Special Agent Porter Wilson.
During the interview, the affidavit said Haulman told investigators that Shultz's body was along Hobbie Road in Butler Township, Luzerne County.
Haulman allegedly admitted to hitting Shultz with a mallet-type hammer and then using a 3-inch knife to stab her several times as the two walked along Hobbie Road.
"He stated that he traveled to a (Interstate) 80 bridge at Route 15 and 147 above Milton and got out of the vehicle where he threw away the knife and hammer," the affidavit said.
Haulman also allegedly told investigators he attempted to throw her cell phone in the river there, but it struck a concrete barrier there.
After killing Shultz, Haulman allegedly admitted to traveling along Interstate 80 to Lewistown, stopping at a truck stop to shower.
"He could not remember but he believed he may have discarded his clothing in the river," the affidavit said.
Investigators found Shultz's body at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27 , in a wooded area along Hobbie Road.
"Trauma to her head and face was evident (as) well as what appeared to be defensive wounds to her hands," the affidavit said.
An autopsy was scheduled to be performed Monday.
Tpr. Mark Reasner, spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, said the Milton barracks is currently not involved in the investigation.
Haulman was arraigned before Tupper Sunday and locked up in the Luzerne County Prison without bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, before District Judge Daniel O'Donnell, of Luzerne County.
