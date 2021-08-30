Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 70 59 .543 _ Philadelphia 66 64 .508 4½ New York 63 67 .485 7½ Washington 55 74 .426 15 Miami 55 76 .420 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 79 52 .603 _ Cincinnati 71 61 .538 8½ St. Louis 66 63 .512 12 Chicago 57 75 .432 22½ Pittsburgh 48 83 .366 31
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 84 46 .646 _ Los Angeles 82 49 .626 2½ San Diego 69 62 .527 15½ Colorado 60 70 .462 24 Arizona 44 88 .333 41
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 0 Miami 6, Cincinnati 1 Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 0 Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4 N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 3 San Francisco 5, Atlanta 0 St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 0 L.A. Angels 10, San Diego 2 L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, Cincinnati 1 Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3 Philadelphia 7, Arizona 4 Atlanta 9, San Francisco 0 N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 4 Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2 Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1 Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Lester 4-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-13), 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-9) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 7:05 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 11-9) at Texas (Alexy 0-0), 8:05 p.m. San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at Arizona (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 7-6), 9:45 p.m. Atlanta (Smyly 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-3), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 82 48 .631 _ New York 76 54 .585 6 Boston 75 57 .568 8 Toronto 68 61 .527 13½ Baltimore 40 89 .310 41½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 76 56 .576 _ Cleveland 64 64 .500 10 Detroit 62 69 .473 13½ Kansas City 59 71 .454 16 Minnesota 57 73 .438 18
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 77 53 .592 _ Oakland 72 59 .550 5½ Seattle 70 61 .534 7½ Los Angeles 64 67 .489 13½ Texas 45 85 .346 32
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 Kansas City 4, Seattle 2 Boston 5, Cleveland 3, 10 innings Toronto 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings Houston 5, Texas 2 Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 0 Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3 Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4 L.A. Angels 10, San Diego 2
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 2, Detroit 1 Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 8 Cleveland 7, Boston 5 Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2 Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1 Texas 13, Houston 2 Seattle 4, Kansas City 3 Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Detroit (Mize 7-6), 2:10 p.m. Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 3-3), 7:10 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 11-9) at Texas (Alexy 0-0), 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m. Houston (Garcia 10-6) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 59 42 .586 — Omaha (Kansas City) 57 44 .564 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 53 49 .520 6½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 48 53 .475 11 Columbus (Cleveland) 47 53 .470 11½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 42 60 .412 17½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 41 60 .406 18
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 59 39 .602 — Buffalo (Toronto) 57 41 .582 2 Worcester (Boston) 54 47 .535 6½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 45 55 .450 15 Rochester (Washington) 43 55 .439 16 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 39 60 .394 20½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 65 36 .644 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 58 44 .569 7½ Jacksonville (Miami) 58 44 .569 7½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 55 47 .539 10½ Memphis (St. Louis) 48 54 .471 17½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 40 60 .400 24½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 38 63 .376 27
Saturday’s Games
Durham 4, Charlotte 0, 1st game Worchester 7, Buffalo 6 Syracuse 5, Rochester 3 Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton/WB 8, 12 innings Charlotte 5, Durham 4, 2nd game St. Paul 9, Toledo 9, susp. bottom of 13th inning Jacksonville 1, Norfolk 0 Indianapolis 13, Louisville 10 Memphis 14, Columbus 12 Nashville 2, Gwinnett 1 Omaha 7, Iowa 1
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 9, Worcester 5 Rochester 3, Syracuse 3, 7 innings Lehigh Valley 10, Scranton/WB 5 Indianapolis 7, Louisville 6 Toledo 10, St. Paul 9, 14 innings, 1st game Toledo 9, St. Paul 8, 2nd game Omaha 3, Iowa 3, 11 innings Columbus 6, Memphis 5, 10 innings Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 3 Durham 9, Charlotte 5 Nashville 3, Gwinnett 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 2, 5:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 6:15 p.m. Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 59 42 .580 — Portland (Boston) 56 43 .566 2 New Hampshire (Toronto) 47 50 .485 10 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 41 61 .402 18½ Hartford (Colorado) 34 66 .340 24½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 62 39 .614 — Bowie (Baltimore) 59 41 .590 2½ Erie (Detroit) 54 48 .529 8½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 52 47 .525 9 Richmond (San Francisco) 52 49 .515 10 Harrisburg (Washington) 39 62 .386 23
Saturday’s Games
Portland 11, Reading 3 Harrisburg 8, Hartford 3 Richmond 15, Altoona 2 Erie 6, Bowie 5 Akron 6, Somerset 1 New Hampshire 5, Binghamton 1
Sunday’s Games
Reading 8, Portland 5 Hartford 8, Harrisburg 2 Binghamton 8, New Hampshire 4 Bowie 6, Erie 5 Somerset 7, Akron 4 Richmond at Altoona, canc.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 6:05 p.m. Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m. Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour BMW Championship Scores
Sunday at Caves Valley Golf Club
Owings Mills, Md.
Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72 Purse: $9.5 Million Final Round Patrick Cantlay (2,000), $1,710,000 (won in playoff) 66-63-66-66_261 Bryson DeChambeau (1,200), $1,026,000 68-60-67-66_261 Sungjae Im (760), $646,000 67-65-66-67_265 Rory McIlroy (540), $456,000 64-70-65-67_266 Erik van Rooyen (440), $380,000 67-68-67-65_267 Sergio Garcia (380), $330,125 65-67-67-69_268 Dustin Johnson (380), $330,125 67-70-65-66_268 Sam Burns (340), $294,500 64-70-65-70_269 Abraham Ancer (300), $256,500 66-67-66-71_270 Alex Noren (300), $256,500 71-66-67-66_270 Jon Rahm (300), $256,500 64-66-70-70_270 K.H. Lee (243), $199,500 69-69-66-67_271 Webb Simpson (243), $199,500 67-72-66-66_271 Harold Varner III (243), $199,500 67-70-69-65_271 Tony Finau (216), $166,250 67-72-70-63_272 Jason Kokrak (216), $166,250 73-68-65-66_272 Viktor Hovland (188), $133,000 70-69-68-66_273 Kevin Na (188), $133,000 72-65-69-67_273 Charl Schwartzel (188), $133,000 71-66-68-68_273 Hudson Swafford (188), $133,000 67-66-68-72_273 Aaron Wise (188), $133,000 69-66-71-67_273 Corey Conners (153), $95,000 70-70-69-65_274 Brooks Koepka (153), $95,000 70-67-69-68_274 Scottie Scheffler (153), $95,000 73-66-68-67_274 Justin Thomas (153), $95,000 68-71-69-66_274 Daniel Berger (130), $73,150 68-71-70-66_275 Harris English (130), $73,150 69-70-71-65_275 Shane Lowry (130), $73,150 71-68-71-65_275 Cam Davis (106), $61,750 73-67-67-69_276 Brian Harman (106), $61,750 69-69-70-68_276 Si Woo Kim (106), $61,750 74-71-65-66_276 Sebastián Muñoz (106), $61,750 67-68-72-69_276 Joaquin Niemann (106), $61,750 68-74-68-66_276 Patton Kizzire (82), $50,113 69-72-68-68_277 Cameron Smith (82), $50,113 68-72-69-68_277 Jordan Spieth (82), $50,113 71-70-70-66_277 Lee Westwood (82), $50,113 71-70-67-69_277 Paul Casey (58), $38,000 68-68-70-72_278 Stewart Cink (58), $38,000 69-74-66-69_278 Lucas Glover (58), $38,000 68-67-73-70_278 Harry Higgs (58), $38,000 72-67-71-68_278 Charley Hoffman (58), $38,000 69-71-68-70_278 Matt Jones (58), $38,000 69-70-71-68_278 Louis Oosthuizen (58), $38,000 71-74-64-69_278 Jhonattan Vegas (58), $38,000 69-70-72-67_278 Emiliano Grillo (41), $28,500 67-73-73-66_279 Hideki Matsuyama (41), $28,500 67-69-72-71_279 Chris Kirk (38), $26,030 71-71-68-70_280 Tom Hoge (35), $24,320 69-71-71-70_281 Xander Schauffele (35), $24,320 67-68-75-71_281 Marc Leishman (32), $23,370 69-76-68-69_282 Branden Grace (26), $22,154 75-71-68-69_283 Billy Horschel (26), $22,154 71-72-73-67_283 Mackenzie Hughes (26), $22,154 69-71-70-73_283 Kevin Streelman (26), $22,154 71-70-70-72_283 Cameron Tringale (26), $22,154 73-71-70-69_283 Talor Gooch (22), $21,280 69-71-74-70_284 Keith Mitchell (22), $21,280 72-70-73-69_284 Ryan Palmer (22), $21,280 68-75-69-72_284 Keegan Bradley (19), $20,710 67-76-72-70_285 Russell Henley (19), $20,710 72-73-73-67_285 Robert Streb (19), $20,710 73-71-69-72_285 Max Homa (17), $20,140 72-72-73-69_286 Maverick McNealy (17), $20,140 69-70-70-77_286 Collin Morikawa (17), $20,140 72-75-70-69_286 Cameron Champ (14), $19,475 70-74-72-71_287 Kevin Kisner (14), $19,475 72-71-72-72_287 Phil Mickelson (14), $19,475 68-77-68-74_287 Carlos Ortiz (14), $19,475 68-74-75-70_287
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 20 6 .769 — Chicago 14 12 .538 6 New York 11 16 .407 9½ Washington 10 15 .400 9½ Atlanta 6 19 .240 13½ Indiana 5 19 .208 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 19 7 .731 — x-Seattle 18 10 .643 2 Minnesota 15 9 .625 3 Phoenix 15 10 .600 3½ Dallas 11 15 .423 8 Los Angeles 10 16 .385 9 x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 87, Indiana 71 Connecticut 76, Los Angeles 61 Washington 76, Dallas 75 Sunday’s Games Chicago 107, Seattle 75
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Paul Fry and RHP Spenser Watkins to Norfolk (Triple-A East). BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Eduard Bazardo to Worcester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated LHP Matthew Boyd from the 60-day IL. Optioned CF Daz Cameron to Toledo (Triple-A East). HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled C Garrett Stubbs from Sugar Land (Triple-A East). Placed C Jason Castro on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 26. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Richard Lovelady on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Tyler Zuber from Omaha (Triple-A East). MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled C Ben Rortvedt from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Charlie Barnes to St. Paul. NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent SS Gleyber Torres to Somerset (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Albert Abreu to Scranton/Wilkes Barre (Triple-A East). TEXAS RANGERS — Added RHP A.J. Alexy to the taxi squad. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated OF Jarrod Dyson. Placed INF Santiago Espinal on the 10-day IL. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released C Bryan Holaday. Recalled 2B Andrew Young from Reno (Triple-A West). ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Ian Anderson from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Edgar Santana to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from Rancho Cucamonga (Low-A West). Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Sean Reid-Foley to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Released OF Josh Reddick. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled 2B Nick Maton from Lehigh (Triple-A East). Placed SS Didi Gregorious on the paternity list. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated 1B Brandon Belt from the bereavement list. Reinstated RHP Anthony DeSclafani from the 10-day IL. Optioned SS Thairo Estrada to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Tyler Chatwood for assignment. Signed 1B Wyatt Mathisen to a minor league contract. FOOTBALL National Football League MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Harrison Smith to a contract extension. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived TE Cary Angeline, DE JaQuan Bailey, RB Elijah Holyfield, WR Marken Michel and LB Rashad Smith. TENNESSEE TITANS — Released DE John Simon and DB Clayton Geathers. Waived DL Freedom Akinmoladun, DB Nate Brooks and LB Cassh Maluia. Placed RB Brian Hill on injured reserve. Placed C Ben Jones on the COVID-19 list. SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League HOUSTON DASH — Acquired D Abby Dahlkemper from North Carolina in exchange for $25,000 in allocation money and additional performance-based incentives.
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 Results
Saturday at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Fla.
