WILLIAMSPORT — Women’s health services at UPMC facilities in North Central Pennsylvania have become part of UPMC Magee-Womens, a national network with a traditional focus on gynecologic and obstetric services.
In addition to general OB/GYN care, patients can receive the following specialty services: Women’s imaging, breast surgery, urogynecologic surgery, gynecologic oncology surgery, breast cancer treatment, maternal fetal medicine and neonatal care.
UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, in Pittsburgh, is a National Center of Excellence in Women’s Health, one of the first recognized by the Department of Health and Human Services.
To learn more about UPMC Magee-Womens, visit UPMC.com/MageeNCPA.
