College hosts series on injection molding process

Industry professionals receive hands-on instruction from Mark A. Sneidman — foreground, in blue shirt, gesturing with pen — during the recent Injection Molding Processing Series workshop hosted by the institution’s Plastics Innovation and Resource Center.

 PROVIDED BY LARRY D. KAUFFMAN/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Eleven plastics professionals representing six companies benefited from an Injection Molding Processing Series workshop hosted by Pennsylvania College of Technology and its Plastics Innovation and Resource Center.

The combined lecture and hands-on instruction covered decoupled molding setup/operation and the injection molding process. Through real-world examples and troubleshooting sessions in Penn College’s industry-supported facilities, participants learned how the mold, machine and material all play a role in the manufacture of plastics parts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.