College hosts series on injection molding process

WILLIAMSPORT — Eleven plastics professionals representing six companies benefited from an Injection Molding Processing Series workshop hosted by Pennsylvania College of Technology and its Plastics Innovation and Resource Center.
The combined lecture and hands-on instruction covered decoupled molding setup/operation and the injection molding process. Through real-world examples and troubleshooting sessions in Penn College’s industry-supported facilities, participants learned how the mold, machine and material all play a role in the manufacture of plastics parts.
The primary instructor for the June 19-23 workshop was Timothy Weston, associate professor emeritus and owner of Plastic Black Belts LLC. Assisting were Christopher J. Gagliano, PIRC project manager; Nathan A. Rader-Edkin, PIRC program manager; and Mark A. Sneidman, instructor of plastics and polymer technology.
Engel Machinery Inc., provider of equipment used during the laboratory sessions, served as platinum sponsor of the Injection Molding Processing Series.
“The (Penn College) team has provided knowledge and tools I can take back and apply in our Polymer Research Labs back home,” said Vanessa Escobar Acosta, lab technologist at ExxonMobil Product Solutions Co. in Baytown, Texas. “Primarily, I have learned ways of optimizing our injection molding process.”
“This was a great training course, which was highly recommended by ExxonMobil employees,” added co-worker Randi Grim, customer and application development engineer. “I learned the critical steps of the injection molding process, which will allow me to support my customers during their troubleshooting efforts.”
The PIRC is one of the top plastics technology centers in the nation for research, development and education related to injection molding, extrusion, blow molding, rotational molding and thermoforming.
Penn College offers two plastics degrees through its School of Engineering Technologies – a bachelor’s in plastics and polymer engineering technology, and an associate degree in plastics and polymer technology – and is one of seven institutions accredited by the Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission of ABET.
