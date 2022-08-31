MILTON — Bingo proved to be a big attraction during the Tuesday morning open house at the Milton Adult Community Center.
Staff members said the center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 219 Filbert St. Transportation via rabbittransit can be arranged.
“The goal here is for seniors to come here and have things to do so they are not sitting at home by themselves,” said Deb King, Milton Adult Community Center operator. “(We) keep them active and give them a meal.”
King said Wii bowling is well received, as well as blood pressure screenings and movies shown twice a month. Special events are planned to attract new members.
“We have speakers come in,” King said. “Some of them talk about different health topics. Some of them come in and do crafts.”
However, King said Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays when Bingo is held are the days of best attendance. Weather extremes of heat and cold, and icy conditions have cut into potential attendance.
Pat Smith, Milton Adult Community Center treasurer, said restrictions lingering in the post-COVID world may have also cut into participation.
“Since COVID came in, we are not allowed to fix food and stuff in here,” Smith said. “We used to have people fix food, sell soups and stuff. We can’t do that now.”
However, shopping trips and outings to eat are coming back, Smith said. There was also a June outing to Knoebel’s arranged through the Northumberland County Agency on Aging.
Tuesday’s open house featured a cake wheel, with pre-packaged cakes and pies, pizza and ice cream.
“We belong to the center,” said Gary Leech Sr., who attended Bingo with wife Sue. “We support it. It is a lot of fun.”
Sue noted that she serves the center as secretary.
Food for the event was donated by Weis Markets, Turkey Hill and Knarr’s Beverage. Breaking Bread donated a $25 gift certificate. Books to take home were plentiful.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
