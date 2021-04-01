ALLENWOOD — The Lioness Club Spring Crafter/Vendor Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall, Second Street, Allenwood.
