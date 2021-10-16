WELLSBORO — Penn College at Wellsboro’s Practical Nursing Program will host an information session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, for those interested in nursing as a career.
The session will be held at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St.
Lauren M. Scheetz, coordinator of the program, will discuss: Admission requirements; application, tuition and financial aid processes; licensure; and job opportunities for graduates.
There will be an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.
The next practical nursing class is scheduled to begin March 15. Graduation will be March 14, 2023.
The Test of Essential Academic Skills and a minimum passing score are required for entry into the program. Before taking the TEAS, an application must be submitted to the Wellsboro office. Completed application materials and pre-entrance requirements must be submitted by Feb. 18 to be considered for admission to the March class.
Classes for the 12-month, full-time practical nursing program are held at Penn College’s Wellsboro campus, with clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro, the Green Home, and Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center, as well as other local facilities.
The practical nursing program is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing. Those who complete the program will be prepared to take the National Council Licensure Exam for licensure as an LPN.
To register for the information session, call 570-724-7703, email northcampus@pct.edu or visit www.pct.edu/north.
