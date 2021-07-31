This week it’s one of the most distinguished models we drive, namely the new 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S580 4Matic (all wheel drive). Featuring an enhanced yet still S-Class legendary look, spectacular cabin, and near 500-horsepower twin-turbo V8 at your beckon, this high-end consumer vehicle delivers only the finest in outstanding comfort inside and out. Mechanically it even features a unique and $1,300 optional 10-degree rear-axle steer, upping its handling characteristics in a seamless fashion. The only “higher-up” one can go at Mercedes-Benz is the S-Class Maybach, which starts at $189K and is assembled on the S-Class platform.
Of course, owning a 2021 S-Class in any flavor takes some serious money. Our tester starts at $116,300 in S580 4Matic trim and by the time I added all the options, our German-built Mercedes-Benz came in at $147,590.
Expensive it is, but this scribe admits it’s perhaps the best riding luxury vehicle I’ve driven while experiencing each and every motoring nuance the S Class offers. Our S580 4Matic tester sports a powerful twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 making 496 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque including a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Acceleration is outstanding for such a big car as zero to 60-MPH arrives in 4.4-seconds and it can travel the quarter mile in about 12.7 seconds at 112-MPH. Still, it will deliver decent fuel mileage with 17 city and 25 highway the EPA estimates.
A smooth 9-speed automatic transmission is responsible for power transfer, with paddle shifters utilized by those who want to better control acceleration. Comfort, Sport and Sport+ driving modes are accessed by buttons below the infotainment display, although I would think the average owner might care less about the sport handling choices.
Every S-Class comes standard with a beautiful 12.8-inch main center display featuring the new Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system. Voice recognition is notable, ala a “Hey Mercedes” callout that proved to be pretty smart. Up front, the S580 Mercedes-Benz features an enhanced eight-segment grille and its graceful, slanted just a bit, famous hood ornament. It’s different from the others models, and worthy of its place at the center of the long hood. All of the modern high-tech items are standard fare as are the safety and emergency driving assists.
Our tester’s augmented reality head-up display, part of a $3,000 3D technology package, is utilized along with navigation that gives turn-by-turn 3D directions right on the driver’s view of S580’s large and visually perfect windshield. Blue pointers indicate the next turn and also enhance the standard driver-assist enhancements by illuminating lane lines in red if the S-Class gets too close to veering off too much. It’s the best head up display I’ve ever seen.
The advanced driver-assist Level 3 autonomous technology is notable, although it’s not “hands-off steering” like Cadillac’s Super Cruise that we recently tested in the 2020 CT6 Blackhawk. However, S580 does an excellent job of keeping the S-Class in its lane and distanced from other cars in front…you just have to keep your hands on the wheel. Your dealer will explain upcoming Level 4 and completely autonomous Level 5 developments when you visit and as they become available in North America.
Although this all-new S580 may not look too different from the outside, it’s the cabin where you find the biggest upgrades. Mercedes-Benz now utilizes a 12.3-inch speedometer gauge cluster and there are climate vents on the top and sides of the dash, real wood around the dashboard and infotainment center while dynamic ambient lighting with light assist to the dash, console, rear shelf and door panels are notable.
Further, everyone will appreciate all the standard cabin equipment and luxury, especially the sumptuous leather seating that offers heat, cooling and massage elements both fore and aft. The only complaint is the seat adjustment controls mounted on the door on each side below the window level. Although designed to look like a seat, the slide controls leave a lot to be desired and are cumbersome to operate. Further, having had back problems for years, the lumbar control is important yet not to be found on the seat controller. It exists in the center information digital display necessitating leaving the main seat controls and figuring out how to set the lumbar elsewhere. It’s really the only small complaint in an otherwise outstanding and luxurious driving machine.
There is a freeway near my home I use regularly for testing a car’s overall comfort and smoothness of ride. Because of inconsistencies and repeated tough northern Pennsylvania and New York winters, the roadway has withered just enough to produce a bumpy portion that lasts about 1.5-miles. Our S-Class was so smooth, I wondered aloud to my two passenger friends who were enjoying the ride that we may not have yet arrived at the irregular part of the highway. Well, we didn’t miss anything as our S-Class in “comfort mode” eliminated any feel of bumps thanks to a standard air assist suspension and enhanced four-wheel independent components. Sport mode is just about as good as comfort mode, while Sport+ provides a bit more firmness but never completely leaves its S-Class innate comfort dynamic.
Most impressive is a slanted 14.1-inch infotainment display, part of a $6,700 Burmester high end 4D surround sound stereo package. Your dealer will explain more as it features truly high-end sound with 31-speakers, vibration 4D enhancements, 18.5-liter chamber subwoofer and 1,750 amplifier watts. As for other options, the aforementioned $3,000 optional 3D augmented head-up display is the best head-up I have ever encountered, while a $3,800 Warmth and Comfort package adds heated steering wheel, front and rear door left and center armrests, and outboard rear seat heat. The result is a car where the rear quarters just might be as comfy as the front, especially the legroom available and seating positions. Although I’m running out of word space, three more executive rear seat options including an amazing dual digital display home theater with added another $10K-plus in total, bringing the final tally to $147,590 with $1,050 delivery included. Again, your dealer will explain everything.
Important numbers include a wheelbase of 126.6-inches, 4,775 lb. curb weight, 12.9 cu. ft. of cargo space, 5.1 inch ground clearance, 41.9-ft. turn circle and a 22.1 gallon fuel cell.
In summary, Mercedes-Benz announced July 22 of ‘21 that it expects to be all-electric by 2030. Thus our S-Class S580 4Matic V8 tester might well be the last of the 500-horsepower, big internal-combustion flagship sedans it builds. The future of Mercedes-Benz is electric battery vehicles with an aggressively high 1,000 mile range before a recharge. I hope they make it as 2030 is just eight years away and our nation’s current charge station infrastructure needs to get into high gear.
As for now, and being the baby boomer I am, this new S580 is an awesome, truly brilliant, luxury statement.
