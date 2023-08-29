MIFFLINBURG — Following 14 years of serving the Mifflinburg community, the Greater Susquehanna Valley (GSV) YMCA has announced that it will be closing its fitness facility int he borough, instead focusing in programming in the community.
The center will close Sept. 30.
A thorough evaluation of how the YMCA is serving the community has determined that the needs of the Mifflinburg community have changed, according to a press release issued by the organization. Many factors were considered and the best use of YMCA resources was evaluated, including generous donations, grant funding and staffing.
The decision has been made to transition the Mifflinburg YMCA programs and services to focus on a few specific youth programs to be held at other locations in the Mifflinburg area.
“I started YMCA programs 14 years ago with one art class for children," said Mifflinburg YMCA Director Angela Haines. "I poured my heart into serving the Mifflinburg community through YMCA programs and services. I watched the Y grow into a full facility and the members and staff became my friends and Y family. It is with a heavy heart that I share this decision. I will do all I can to help ease the transition.
“I am proud that the YMCA has been able to be a part of the Mifflinburg community for 14 years and will continue to serve Mifflinburg in other ways.” said Bonnie McDowell, CEO, GSV YMCA, “Angela and her team of staff and volunteers have done a tremendous job providing wellness and social services for the last seven years out of our facility. Unfortunately, we experienced a great loss of membership in 2020 when we had a mandated shut down due to COVID and the membership never returned.”
The GSV YMCA will welcome members and staff to continue their wellness journey at the Lewisburg, Milton or Sunbury YMCA, and will support everyone throughout this transition.
Members will be contacted to discuss the future of their membership. Any questions may be directed to Angela Haines at the Mifflinburg Y, 570-966-7273 or to McDowell at 570-556-4191.
