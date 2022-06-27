Hospital hosting High School Healthcare Careers Internship Program

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is taking proactive steps to prepare students interested in healthcare-related careers to meet the future demand through a program that allows them to experience many aspects of care.
This year’s class includes 13 individuals, made up of students having completed their sophomore, junior or senior years at schools throughout the surrounding districts. The students must have a grade point average of 3.3 (88%) or better and the willingness to experience different areas of the healthcare environment.
The 72-hour internship program provides 24 hours in the classroom and 48 hours of one-on-one interaction with staff and patients. Hospital educators teach the students a variety of skills including CPR certification, lifting and transfer techniques, and personal care skills. The classroom training includes various presentations by supporting clinical areas in the Hospital, as well as learning how to care for a patient. This includes bathing, oral hygiene, making the bed, and completing paperwork.
The high school students of this year’s class come from four school districts including Lewisburg, Line Mountain, Midd-West, and Milton.
The students began classroom training in mid-June and will be placed in different rotations in varying departments including Obstetrics, Acute Care, Orthopaedics, Intermediate Care Unit, Imaging Services, Wound Clinic, Emergency, Intensive Care, and One-Day Surgery following their classroom instruction.
Students can use their summer experiences at the Hospital to meet job shadowing requirements while experiencing first-hand a career path they might wish to pursue. For more information on the High School Summer Healthcare Careers Internship program, call Tiffany Musser at 570-522-2727 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.