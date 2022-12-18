TURBOTVILLE — Remembrance was emphasized Saturday as 99 wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans who rest in the Historic Warrior Run Church Cemetery near Turbotville.

Sue Fairchild and Pastor Dave Jones spoke just prior to the wreaths being placed on the graves as part of Wreaths Across America, a national event where wreaths are sponsored year-round, then placed at more than 3,000 locations all over the country.

Adam Slother can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 116 or adams@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.