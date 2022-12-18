TURBOTVILLE — Remembrance was emphasized Saturday as 99 wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans who rest in the Historic Warrior Run Church Cemetery near Turbotville.
Sue Fairchild and Pastor Dave Jones spoke just prior to the wreaths being placed on the graves as part of Wreaths Across America, a national event where wreaths are sponsored year-round, then placed at more than 3,000 locations all over the country.
The Historic Warrior Run Church cemetery is the final resting place of veterans from various conflicts, including the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Civil War and the Mexican-American War.
Individuals of all ages lined up Saturday to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony. Fairchild encouraged everyone in attendance to volunteer to walk into the cemetery and place a wreath after calling out the name of a veteran.
Volunteers were also encouraged to take time to reflect at the grave site, offering a moment of silence or a prayer.
The event was organized by the Daughters of the American Revolution Shikelimo Chapter, based in Lewisburg, in partnership with the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society, which owns the Historic Warrior Run Church.
Fairchild noted this was only the second year the local DAR chapter has been involved with Wreaths Across America has been around much longer. It was also noted that a Warrior Run chapter existed at one point, but dissolved years ago.
The connection to the historic church remained with the Lewisburg-based chapter, as many members of the Shikelimo chapter are from the area, including Heritage Society President Melissa Kilgus.
Kilgus assisted with handing out wreaths and directing volunteers.
Jones, a U.S. Navy veteran who serves as co-pastor of the Watsontown Baptist Church, noted during his speech that he was glad to see younger people in attendance, as it was a chance to teach them of the sacrifices made for freedom, and how the freedoms we enjoy in America are not to be taken for granted.
