SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Adriana Oelberg, a member of the Class of 2023 from Selinsgrove, has been awarded the Foreign Affairs Information Technology Fellowship by the U.S. Department of State, one of only several awarded in the United States.
Oelberg is a double major in computer science and international business, with a minor in German studies.
“I have always been interested in international affairs and the growing use of technology," Oleberg said. "Foreign affairs with the state department can take years of training to be accepted, during which you are studying alone. This fellowship provides that training and teaches you exactly what is required of you to preform effectively. In this way, I can follow my passion for service while fulfilling my desire for travel.”
The program launched in 2016 as part of the department's efforts to attract top technology talent. Previous cohorts have included only 15 awardees from a nationwide selection process.
“Selection for the FAIT Fellowship is a highly competitive process and we are so proud that Adriana’s hard work has been rewarded with what is truly the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Karol Weaver, professor of history and coordinator for fellowship advising. “The experiences Adriana will have as part of the FAIT Fellowship will carry her well into her chosen career.”
The FAIT Fellowship provides undergraduate and graduate students in IT-related fields with tuition assistance, summer internships, mentorship and professional development to launch their careers in the U.S. Foreign Service as information management specialists.
Foreign Affairs IT Fellows receive:
• Academic funding, up to $37,500 annually for tuition, room and board, books, mandatory fees and some travel expense, for their junior and senior years of undergraduate study, or a two-year master’s degree program in an IT-related field.
• Stipends, housing and travel allowances for the two summer internships: A domestic internship in Washington, D.C., at the U.S. Department of State; and an international internship at a U.S. embassy or consulate abroad.
• Personalized mentoring and professional development opportunities throughout the program.
• An appointment in the Foreign Service as an information management specialist upon successful completion of the program and the State Department’s requirements. Fellows agree to a minimum five-year commitment upon entry into the Foreign Service, where they will support and maintain secure and reliable IT tools and resources, ensuring that the State Department, other federal agencies, nongovernment partners and Americans overseas can effectively communicate at over 275 overseas posts in nearly 200 countries.
