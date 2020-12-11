WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Dunham Children’s Learning Center, which provides early childhood education and care to the children of Penn College students and employees, recently received three Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) grants.
The funding, $69,200 from the U.S. Department of Education through STEP Inc., was used to supplement staff salaries paid to the center’s employees during the pandemic shutdown period. It has also been used to buy personal protective equipment and products, such as materials to make face shields, cloth masks, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, soap, bleach and laundry detergent.
The CARES Act funding is intended for the use of licensed child care providers who remained open during the coronavirus crisis or reopened during or soon after the public health emergency to serve Pennsylvania families’ child care needs. It can be used to support needs such as occupancy, utilities, salaries, benefits, cleaning, sanitation, materials and supplies.
The Children’s Learning Center at Penn College is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. It holds the highest rating from the Pennsylvania Keystone Stars program.
Call 570-320-8026 or visit www.pct.edu/childcare for more information about the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.