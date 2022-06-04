MILTON — A tight-knit class of 18 seniors graduated on Friday afternoon from Meadowbrook Christian School.
Class salutatorian Grant Williams and valedictorian Evan Adam were the speakers at the commencement ceremony, addressing their gathered family, friends, teachers, staff and fellow students on behalf of the class of 2022.
To sum up his time at Meadowbrook and his hopes for the future, Williams focused on three major points: discipline, integrity and effort — which Williams jokingly combined into the acronym "DIE."
"One of the most difficult things to learn is how to regulate your time and resources appropriately," Williams said, adding that discipline was a value Meadowbrook instilled well in its students. "Having newfound independence and freedom will really show just how disciplined you really are. Learning discipline now will help you in college and greatly benefit multiple aspects of your life in the future."
Integrity, he continued, means being true to oneself and being true to one's word.
"It is often said that actions speak louder than words, and there is a lot of truth to that," he said. "In a world where sacred covenants are breaking and where important things are seen as expendable and where the truth can be distorted or misleading, being a young man or woman of integrity is crucial."
Regardless of one's faith, he added, maintaining personal integrity will pay dividends in college and beyond.
"The final word is effort. I think that this is the most important word, hence why it is at the end, but I also think that it is the simplest one to explain," Williams said. "One of my favorite verses from the Bible, Colossians 3:23, explains this idea well. The verse reads 'Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.'"
He highlighted the misconception that raw talent will always equal success, and urged his classmates to always strive to put forth maximum effort in their endeavors going forward, even when it is difficult.
"A mindset of 100 percent effort will benefit your own work ethic, the fruits of your labor, and your relationship with God," Williams said. "Even if we do not want to, we should use our God-given talents and abilities to serve and content both God and others to the best of our ability."
In his speech, Adam touched briefly on the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the class's journey for better and for worse, noting that while online schooling posed social and educational challenges, parts of it — waking up later and watching classmates' on-camera antics — were fun.
"But I believe that this experience really facilitated our class's growth. I say this because we weren’t able to see one another for quite some time, so when we actually got back together again, it was like a breath of fresh air," said Adam. "I think that this whole episode also taught me and hopefully my classmates that we shouldn’t take personal interactions, laughing with others, and generally having a good time for granted."
Another transformative event, this one all positive, was the class's mission trip to Puerto Rico.
Adam spoke with pride about watching his classmates step out of their comfort zones, overcome language barriers, go out of their way to help others and make new friends.
"I believe that the two most important things that our class experienced was learning how to form deeper connections with one another, and to always be on your toes because plans are never concrete," he said.
Experiences like these led Adam to two conclusions about his time at Meadowbrook.
"Number one, God’s plans are always inevitable, so when it seems that things are growing hectic and out of our control, we must understand that this is just Christ’s way of working in the world," he said, adding that being able to accept and adapt to changes helps one grow as an individual.
"The second thing that has stuck with me throughout my high school years is that we must put our full faith and confidence in our one true Savior, Jesus," Adam continued. "More on a personal note, the more that I put my trust and foundation in things of this world, the more unsatisfied I am. I have learned the hard way and am still learning that when we produce idols of our heart, they will never satisfy."
Adam closed by thanking each of his classmates for the impact they've had on his life and the lives of one another and expressed his excitement at where the future will lead for each of them.
"I can’t thank you enough for being a part of my life because you have changed me and made me see things in a more Christ-like light. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for each one of you because I am sure that God’s plan is better than any of you can fathom right now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.