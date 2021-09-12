HERNDON — The Herndon Borough/Jackson Township Joint Municipal Authority has been awarded state funding, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27) and Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108).
The $300,000 grant will be used for facility upgrades to the water system. It will also assist in the conversion from a gas chlorination system to a liquid chlorine system, as required by a consent order with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
The water plant was found to have multiple deficiencies by DEP and is currently under a consent order because of those deficiencies.
