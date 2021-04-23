BOALSBURG — "They Fought Equally," a presentation of the Pennsylvania Military Museum, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1 via the Zoom platform.
Visit www.pamilmuseum.org to register. The presentation is offered at no cost but donations are appreciated as limited space is available.
Tyler O. Gum, museum administrator, will lead the presentation about the United States Colored Troops (USCT) of Pennsylvania. The troops were mustered from the commonwealth and surrounding states and trained at Camp William Penn.
Observers say they served with distinction in many of the bloodiest campaigns of the Civil War. Service of several individuals were recognized by being awarded the Medal of Honor and various battle scenes depicted in now famous pieces of artwork.
Teachers in attendance can be awarded continuing education credits.
