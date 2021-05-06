LEWISBURG — Complying with COVID-19 shutdown orders had multiple effects on the Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC).
Not only were regular programs suspended or adapted for the sake of safety, but a leak in the roof proved to be bigger than first thought.
“We were aware that our roof was in bad shape,” said Andrea Tufo, DHCC executive director. “We’d actually fundraised in 2019 and had plans in March of 2020 to have roofers come and fix it.”
But the pandemic and related suspension of construction activities put plans on hold. Other complications arose at the year progressed.
“Throughout 2020, we continued to try and schedule roofers,” Tufo said. “But because of the pushback, there was a backlog in roofers and we kept getting put on hold.”
Chris Arnold, DHCC board president, recalled that the bidding process for their job and others was deferred.
“We try to stay as local as possible,” Arnold said. “All of the people we have used to do stuff for the (DHCC) have been from the local area. But getting bids was delayed at times by COVID or other backlogged jobs and materials.”
DHCC policies and terms of grants received require bidding out of jobs.
“As we would get bids, material (prices) increased,” Tufo said. “Those bids would change continually.”
Tufo said shortly after they received bids and roofers, the roofers got backlogged, COVID spread at the end of the year and there was another shutdown.
“Then our roof gave up,” Tufo said. “It was a significant leak which affected about 30% of the building.”
Water leaked into the parts of the building which could least tolerate it including the library, the cubby room, the art room , kitchen, men’s bathroom and the back half of the gym. Ceiling tiles and other material absorbed some of the water.
Tufo said the building remained structurally sound because it was build with 100-year old Pennsylania hemlock.
“Unfortunately, because we knew the roof had an issue and we had bid for the process and scheduled it, our insurance doesn’t cover any of the issues,” Tufo said. “That means that we need to handle things through volunteers. Thankfully, we have been blessed to have great volutneers and minimize the cost as much as possible.”
Through the use of volunteers, Tufo said they have been able to shift some grants funds and put that toward material costs. Grantors have been accommodating, acknoweldging that things did not always go as planned in 2020.
In the midst of it all, Tufo said a grant-funded project to replace a porch only began this spring.
“The community center is here to serve the community,” Arnold said. “You could say the community center almost itself ‘got sick’ and needed to be repaired.”
Arnold credited timely grants, COVID funding and volunteers for keeping the DHCC on course toward fulfilling its community role.
Doug Orbacker, who was instrumental in building porches for the center 23 years ago, has led the porch rebuild effort.
Mike Glazer, board member, credited contractor Dan Greak for volunteering his time to oversee the effort. He will arrange for certified electricians to do work which volunteers cannot do. Orbacker also credited Greak for the “pro bono” work done in the area.
Tufo added that Alison Hall at the UPS Store raised $700 for new library books for the DHCC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.